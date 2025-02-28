Tough questions are being asked of little-known bulker operator Commodity Care, which is alleged to have several incarnations linked to a string of defaults and vessel arrests over the years.

The arrest of another bulker chartered by the Dubai-based company, now branded Apex Bulk Marine, coincides with an outpouring of circulars from angry counterparties claiming unpaid debts.

They allege millions of dollars in unpaid hire and bunkers, shipbroking commissions and even the unauthorised use of an Indian shipping company’s name.