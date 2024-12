Dubai-based Friends Shipping has sold a handysize bulker carrier for recycling in India.

The 18,500 dwt Boss 7 (built 1996) was sold to an Indian ship recycling facility at $473 per ldt, or $2.23m in total, S&P Global data shows.

This ship is the 16th handysize bulker sold for recycling in 2024, according to VesselsValue data.