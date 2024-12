Dutch owner Longship Group has added two more ships to its orderbook of eco vessels in domestic deals.

The company said it has signed contracts for additional GS Eco-Freighter 3,700-type general cargo ships at GS Projects and Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS) in the Netherlands.

No price was given for the vessels, but the owner said they will be called Longsea and Longstar on delivery in the second and third quarters of 2025.