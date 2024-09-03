Netherlands-based Longship has placed an order for a series of up to eight general cargo ships at Dutch shipbuilder Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS).

The company calls the 6,000-dwt cargo vessels its “state-of-the-art” Pmax Eco Trader series and has placed orders for four confirmed vessels at the Waterhuizen-based yard. It holds options for another four.

Designed by Groot Ship Design, the vessels are designed for highly efficient fuel consumption and will feature advanced eco-friendly technologies, Longship revealed in a LinkedIn post.