Netherlands-based Longship has placed an order for a series of up to eight general cargo ships at Dutch shipbuilder Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS).

The company calls the 6,000-dwt cargo vessels its “state-of-the-art” Pmax Eco Trader series and has placed orders for four confirmed vessels at the Waterhuizen-based yard. It holds options for another four.

Longship and Wagle Chartering team up on new vessel order
 Read more

Designed by Groot Ship Design, the vessels are designed for highly efficient fuel consumption and will feature advanced eco-friendly technologies, Longship revealed in a LinkedIn post.