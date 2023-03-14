Eagle Bulk Shipping has become a “compelling” option for investors looking to capitalise on a strengthening dry bulk market, analysts argue.

Clarksons Securities said the company’s fourth-quarter Ebitda of $41.3m missed the consensus estimate of $63m, pushing the stock price down 16%.

But analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard said this weakness is likely to be temporary.

“The earnings miss and stock market weakness lately has shifted it from trading above NAV [net asset value] to trading with a discount to NAV,” they added.