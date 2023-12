Greece’s Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, better known as EastMed, has ended a decade-long bulker order drought by signing up for a series of ultramax newbuildings at Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The Thanassis Martinos-controlled company confirmed it had ordered four 63,500-dwt bulker newbuildings.

The vessels are due for delivery between March and September 2026 and currently feature Hull Nos XY151 through to 154.