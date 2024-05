Belgium’s EBE has sold its only capesize bulker.

Shipowner Basile Aloy confirmed that his company has offloaded the 181,365-dwt El Grasso (built 2012) eight years after it acquired the vessel.

It is reported sold for more than $35m.

That appears to mark a tidy profit for the Antwerp company, which acquired the vessel in May 2016 for $26.5m.