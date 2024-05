In a playbook reminiscent of interventions in the other US-listed companies he invested in, Greek owner George Economou launched a bid on Friday to appoint his own board members at capesize owner Seanergy Maritime.

Economou, who owns about 9% of Seanergy, notified the company on Friday that he will ask shareholders at their next annual meeting to appoint Georgios Kokkodis and John Liveris to the company’s board.