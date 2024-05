Bulker owner Lemissoler Navigation has made a mark in Chinese shipbuilding history by being the first shipping company to order methanol dual-fuel ultramax bulk carriers in the country.

The Cyprus-based company has inked up to eight newbuildings at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding worth more than $320m.

Shipbuilding sources said Lemissoler has struck a deal with the state-owned shipyard for four firm vessels plus option for four additional ships.