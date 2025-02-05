Expanding Erasmus Shipinvest Group has established a new division for its growing fleet of container ships and multipurpose vessels.

Erasmus Container Lines was announced as its parent launched its first MPP general cargo ship at Higaki Zosen Shipyard in Japan — the 13,500-dwt Ocean Echo (ex-Hull No 801, built 2025).

Chairman and chief executive John Su told TradeWinds: “We do have the intention to build up a dedicated and scalable fleet of modern feeder container ships and tween/multipurpose ships under Erasmus Container Lines as our newly established business segment.”