Diversified owner Erasmus Shipinvest Group has taken two fresh steps in its strategy to focus on smaller tonnage.

Several brokers and ship management sources relate that the Athens-based company has agreed to sell an 18-year-old kamsarmax, while at the same time adding a 14-year-old fully pressurised LPG carrier to its fleet.

The bulker in question is the 82,500-dwt Glory Prosperity (built 2007), which Erasmus has reportedly agreed to sell to Asian buyers for about $11.5m.