Finnish bulker owner ESL Shipping expects volumes to pick up into winter after seeing earnings fall over the seasonally slower summer.

The company, owned by Helsinki-listed Aspo, posted Ebitda of €3.8m ($4.1m) in the third quarter, from €4.1m in 2023.

Revenue dropped to €43.1m from €43m after ESL sold its two supramaxes into Turkey for $37.1m.