Finland’s ESL Shipping wants to bring together investors to order zero-emission bulkers while selling its biggest vessels.

The moves are part of a plan by Finnish-listed parent Aspo to accelerate the shipping company’s green transformation.

Aspo said environmentally-friendly industrial and green energy investments in the Baltic Sea region will be worth tens of billions of dollars over the coming years.

“The green transition will substantially enlarge ESL Shipping’s market and offer significant growth opportunities, and subsequently require new financing models,” the group added.