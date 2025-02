Greek shipowner Eurobulk has admitted pollution offences involving one of its ultramax bulkers in the US.

The Aristides Pittas-led company pleaded guilty to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS) and falsification of records, according to US attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

The case involved a port call in Corpus Christi, Texas in April 2023 by the 63,000-dwt Good Heart (built 2014).