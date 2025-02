Nasdaq-listed EuroDry decided to scrap its oldest panamax bulker due to its looming special survey.

The Greek shipowner confirmed broker reports that the 75,100-dwt Tasos (built 2000) had been sold for demolition at a price of about $5m.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer, an unaffiliated third party, between mid-February and mid-March, upon completion of its charter.