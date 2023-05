EuroDry registered a loss for this year’s first quarter as the market for panamaxes and kamsarmaxes did not do nearly as well as it did a year ago.

The New York-listed owner posted a $1.54m net loss for the three-month period versus a $10.5m profit for the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, Athens-based EuroDry recorded $404,965 in profit for the quarter, down from $9.5m