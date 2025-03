Three veteran ships have been barred from Paris MoU ports for three months after a series of safety detentions.

The 3,350-dwt general cargo vessel FG Sefa (built 2005) was detained in Corigliano Calabro, Italy, on 27 January.

The Equasis database lists it as being held for 21 days with 19 deficiencies.

The vessel is flagged in Panama, which is on the Paris MoU grey list of register quality.