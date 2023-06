The capesize bulker market declined further on Thursday, continuing a three-week downward trend that has been driven in the last two days by Europe’s bountiful supply of coal.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key routes fell 6.1% on Thursday to $9,487 per day, mostly due to the average spot rate for the roundtrip C8 voyage from Brazil to Europe dropping 22.2% to $5,719 per day on the same day.

The C8’s average spot rate had plummeted 23.6%