Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis’ privately held Capital Maritime has inked its first bulk carrier newbuildings in 15 years.

The Athens-based company is said to have penned two newcastlemax bulkers with previously defunct Jiangsu Rongsheng Heavy Industries, now Jiangsu New Rongsheng Heavy Industry.

According to VesselsValue, the last time Capital Maritime ordered a bulker was around 15 years ago, when it contracted a single handysize vessel.