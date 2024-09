Fjeld Shipping, previously known as Sterling Shipping, is moving back to Norway with a new-look fleet, after selling one of its kamsarmax bulk carriers and shedding a shareholder.

The sale leaves Fjeld Shipping with three kamsarmaxes, which are currently fixed to major charterers Cobelfret and agri trader Olam.

Fjeld Shipping’s corporate entity will be redomiciled from Malta to Norway, with a notable change in its shareholding following the exit of a troubled Swedish real-estate group.