Profit at major Dutch shipowner Wagenborg has been eroded by weaker dry cargo rates.

The Delfzijl-headquartered company logged 2023 net earnings €84m ($91m) lower at €157.5m, the NT website reported, citing the annual report.

The operating result fell by 10% to €270.5m.

In 2022, Wagenborg banked nearly €250m from its dry bulk operations, up 150% on the previous year.