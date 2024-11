Five seafarers were airlifted from a general cargo ship off Sweden after it was hit by an explosion and fire.

Domestic media said the 1,800-dwt Swedish-flagged Sofia (built 1986) was 50 km east of the Baltic island of Bornholm on Thursday night when it sent a distress signal after 21:00 hours.

Aftonbladet cited Maritime & Air Rescue Centre leader Fredrik Hermansson as saying a helicopter was first at the scene to winch crew members to safety by 23:00 local time.