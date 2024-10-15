Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime has sold a modern ultramax bulk carrier at a time modern units remain in demand.
The shipowner has offloaded the 63,000-dwt Beechgate (built 2019), market sources say.
Brokers are placing a price of between $34.6m
Deal comes amid strong demand for eco tonnage in the sector
Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime has sold a modern ultramax bulk carrier at a time modern units remain in demand.
The shipowner has offloaded the 63,000-dwt Beechgate (built 2019), market sources say.
Brokers are placing a price of between $34.6m