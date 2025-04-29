Copenhagen-based Falcon Maritime Group has revealed it is adding handymax newbuildings to its fleet in deals involving long-term charters of Japanese-built bulk carriers.

The first to join the Falcon fleet is the 39,500-dwt Falcon Ichiban, a vessel ordered at Sakai Shipyard by Singapore-based shipowner Grace Ocean Investment.

“Today marks a very special day for Falcon as we took delivery of our very first Japanese long-term charter newbuilding,” said Falcon in a social media post, which also indicated that at least one additional handymax bulker being built by Grace Ocean at the yard is being chartered.