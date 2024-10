Brazilian federal officials have rejected a complaint against Canada’s Fednav and Rio de Janeiro-based Zemax Group that had claimed irregularities in the country’s domestic trades.

The National Water Transport Agency, known by its Portuguese acronym ANTAQ, found that there was no evidence of violation by the 37,100-dwt handysize bulker Federal Spey (built 2012) when it carried a cargo for Zemax Group in Brazilian coastal trades.