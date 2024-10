A bulker has loaded the first export cargo from Mexico’s new $16.8bn refinery in Dos Bocas.

National oil company Pemex shipped around 112,000 barrels of petroleum coke from the Olmeca plant on the 58,100-dwt supramax Ocean Royal (built 2012) last month, according to analytics company Kpler.

The vessel, owned by Istanbul’s Aska Marine, then picked up a larger cargo of the same industrial fuel from Corpus Christi in Texas, Reuters reported.