GMZ Ship Management has found a ship to replace a handysize bulker sent to the bottom of the Red Sea by Houthi missiles.

The S&P Global database shows the Lebanese owner’s Greek unit, GMZ Ship Management Co (Hellas), as new manager of a small, 20-year-old bulker.

The 31,800-dwt Ahu C (built 2004), previously with Turkey’s Manta Shipping, joined the GMZ fleet earlier this month and is trading as Polestar under the fledgling ship registry of San Marino.