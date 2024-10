Five tonnes of oil spilled while a kamsarmax bulker was taking on bunkers in the port of Singapore.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the overflow involving the 81,300-dwt Bahamas-flagged Ines Corrado (built 2012) and a bunker tanker began on Monday afternoon.

An MPA patrol craft sprayed dispersants and by Tuesday morning no oil was sighted at sea near the incident or ashore.