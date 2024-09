Malaysia’s Icon Offshore has revealed a major fleet expansion, including diversification into dry bulk shipping.

The Kuala Lumpur-listed owner is spending a total of MYR 394m ($91m) to acquire vessels from the private fleet of Lim Han Weng, 71, the founder of domestic floating production, storage and offloading vessel and tanker company Yinson.

Icon said the acquisitions will be paid for in its shares.