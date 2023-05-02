Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) plans to begin converting its fleet of eight VLOCs to run on ammonia by 2027.

The ambitious goal was revealed by Andrew Hoare, head of shipping at energy transition affiliate Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), at the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration’s conference held during Singapore Maritime Week.

FMG first announced plans to retrofit its fleet of ore carriers to use green ammonia as a fuel in 2021, but at the time provided few other details on how it intended to accomplish this.