Modion Maritime has become one of the few Greek companies to pick up Chinese-built bulkers on the secondhand market this year, amid reports of values declining in the wake of US-inspired trade wars.

Managers at the Tsatsakis family company confirmed they had agreed to buy the 81,900-dwt Sea Marathon (built 2015) and 92,800-dwt Clemens Oldendorff (built 2012).

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but Athens brokers believe that the Sea Marathon, owned by private John Fredriksen company Seatankers Group, changed hands for about $18m.