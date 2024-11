Frode Teigen has opened the door for a sale of his stake in bulker owner Belships six years after he won an acrimonious battle for control of the company.

Teigen’s investment companies Kontrari and Kontrazi have hired advisors to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Oslo-listed company.

The two Teigen companies jointly own nearly 137m shares in Oslo-listed Belships, which represents a 53.9%