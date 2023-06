In another sign that the Ukrainian grain corridor will probably end for good when it expires next month, United Nations head Antonio Guterres expressed frustration at its underperformance and some ship managers said they will no longer send their vessels there.

“The [UN] secretary-general is disappointed by the slowing pace of inspections,” Guterres’ deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said on 20 June.

Food exports through the UN-led Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) slowed to 1.3m