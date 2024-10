China’s Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping has doubled its order of methanol-ready kamsarmax bulkers at Wuhu Shipyard.

Brokers said the company, listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, has declared options for four more 89,000-dwt vessels at the domestic shipbuilder.

Delivery will be in 2027, with the ships priced in the region of $37m each, for a total outlay of around $148m.