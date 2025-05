Chinese bulker company Fujian Highton Development has sold four newly purchased secondhand bulk carriers to compatriot Xiamen Xiangyu Financial Leasing.

The Shanghai-listed company disclosed on 1 May that it had sold two kamsarmax and two panamaxes for CNY 431m ($59.2m).

The quartet comprises the New Times-built 81,700-dwt AM Krakow and AM Buchanan (both built 2013) and Hudong-built 76,100-dwt AM Zenica (built 2014) and AM Annaba (built 2013).