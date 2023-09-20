The spot market for capesize bulkers is doing quite well as of late, but the futures market on Wednesday headed in the opposite direction.
The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes rose 6.5%
November contracts lost almost $1,000 per day on Wednesday
