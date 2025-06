GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a letter of intent for the construction of a fully electric battery-powered bulker vessel.

The Bergen-based company will develop the carrier in collaboration with freight owners GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals.

GC Rieber Shipping chief executive Einar Ytredal said: “Together with GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals, we are proud to lead the way in developing cleaner, more efficient maritime transport solutions.”