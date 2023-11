New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading is moving quickly on fleet renewal with the acquisition of another capesize bulker.

The shipowner said it has bought a second 2016-built, 181,000 dwt scrubber-fitted unit, to be renamed the Genco Reliance, for $43m.

This follows the capture earlier this month of the scrubber-fitted, 181,0000-dwt Genco Ranger (built 2016) for $43.1m.