George Dellaportas-led Meadway Bulkers is continuing its newbuilding drive in Japan with a new order.

The company’s website shows that a 64,000-dwt ultramax has been contracted at Imabari Shipbuilding for delivery in the second quarter of 2027.

No price has been given for the 200-metre dry cargo ship, but brokers have reported levels of around $38m for such ships in Japan in recent weeks.