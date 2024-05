George Economou, a shareholder and critic of US-listed bulker owner OceanPal, has received a tidy compensation to bury the hatchet with the company’s management.

A “support agreement” announced and signed last week between the Greek tycoon and the Palios family-controlled firm involves a $6.75m payment to the former.

This amount “includes reimbursement for certain of its out-of-pocket and other expenses,” according to a follow-up announcement filed by OceanPal to the SEC on 20 May.