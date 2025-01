Now two Greek shipowners are neck and neck for the top holder of Seanergy Maritime Holdings’ common shares.

Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos has lifted his stake in the New York capsesize bulker company to 9%, according to a filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

That would give him nearly an equal stake to George Economou, the Greek shipowner who has waged a bitter court and proxy fight with Seanergy’s board and chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis.