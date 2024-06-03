The threatened proxy fight between Seanergy Maritime Holdings and George Economou grew increasingly warlike on Monday as the Greek mogul accused the company of “robbing investors” of their governance rights.

The latest swipe by the shipping tycoon-turned-activist investor came on the same evening that Stamatis Tsantanis-ed Seanergy was holding its party during the Posidonia event in Greece.

Economu’s private Sphinx Investment issued a statement responding to a securities filing by Seanergy last week, in which the New York-listed shipowner defended its governance record.