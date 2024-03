Four of Norden’s panamax chartering staff in Singapore and Copenhagen have resigned and are leaving to join capesize owner Classic Maritime.

The new hires represent the first foray into the panamax segment by Classic, which is controlled by Greek shipowner George Economou.

Thomas Kobbel, vice-president and head of panamax, and senior chartering managers Jannick Madsen and Emil Mortensen have departed from Norden in Copenhagen.