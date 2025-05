The first scrapping deal for a Greek-controlled capesize in two years reflects no shift in mood amid Hellenic owners and is a particular case tied to special circumstances.

London brokers and shipping sources in Athens say major owner George Economou is selling the 170,900-dwt Manasota (built 2004) for scrap.

The TMS Dry-managed vessel is going on an “as is” basis in Indonesia at an undisclosed price.