Lehmann Group of Lubeck has returned to its favourite shipyard to order two small general cargo vessels.

The German owner has commissioned Royal Bodewes at Hoogezand in the Netherlands to build the 5,800-dwt pair for delivery at the end of 2027 and the beginning of 2028.

Interest in new shortsea tonnage is picking up and yards building ships for the market are fully booked, according to Toepfer Transport’s shortsea shipping report.