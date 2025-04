Kroll Trustee Services has arrested a kamsarmax bulk carrier controlled by shipowner Ghassan Ghandour’s Hermes Maritime Holdings.

The financial risk and solutions provider secured an arrest warrant for the 82,000-dwt Alpha (built 2011) in Singapore’s High Court, which was served when the vessel arrived from New Orleans in late March.

Court documents available to TradeWinds on Wednesday indicated that Kroll had filed a $79.9m