Greece’s Globus Maritime is in talks with banks over expansion to upgrade its fleet.

The company has a $37.5m fuel-efficient ultramax of 64,000 dwt on order at Japan’s Nihon Shipyard for delivery in the first half of 2024, plus two vessels of the same size due in the second half of next year from Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering in China at $70.3m.

The Nasdaq-listed bulker owner said in its first-quarter report: “At present, we are working with various financial institutions on exploring financing and refinancing transactions with better terms and conditions in order to expand and modernise our fleet.