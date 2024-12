Globus Maritime, a US-listed owner of 10 bulkers, has clinched its second sale-and-leaseback deal within a year for a recently delivered newbuildings.

Under the terms of the transaction announced by the Athens-based owner, a Japanese third party will pay $25m for the 64,200-dwt GLBS Magic (built 2024).

Nantong Cosco Khi Ship Engineering (Nacks) delivered the ship three months ago in China.