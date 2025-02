Globus Maritime, the public shipping arm of Greece’s Feidakis family, has sold its oldest bulker as part of long-term fleet renewal plans.

The Athens-based company announced late on Tuesday that it had sold the 53,600-dwt River Globe (built 2007) to an unaffiliated third party for $8.55m, before commissions and expenses.

The Chinese-built vessel, whose next special survey is scheduled for 2027, is to be delivered to its new owners in March or early April.