Greek player Chronos Shipping is offloading its fourth and final kamsarmax about two weeks after formally inviting bids for its entire fleet.

The last remaining vessel, the 80,600-dwt Patra (built 2012), is fetching between $15.5m and $15.75m, according to broking sources in Greece and London.

Vafias Group company Brave Maritime has been mentioned as the party in advanced talks to get its hands on the bulker.